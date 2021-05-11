Person throwing rocks at cars dies when trying to cross I-40, police say

Click here for updates on this story
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) -- Albuquerque police say a pedestrian was hit and killed late Sunday night on the city’s west side.
Police say they were called to a hotel near I-40 and Coors Boulevard late Sunday in response to a suspect throwing rocks at cars in the area.
When they arrived, officers said the suspect attempted to run across the interstate and was hit by a car. The person died on the scene.
At this time police have not released any more information on the person killed.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.