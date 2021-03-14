Click here for updates on this story
HARRISONVILLE, Missouri (KCTV) -- The Missouri Highway Patrol said that someone 'suspiciously fell' from a vehicle on I-49 just north of Harrisonville, MO on Friday morning.
The Missouri Highway Patrol tweeted out some details of the incident on Saturday.
Authorities said it happened at 11:20 a.m. on Friday on northbound I-49 at MM 162.
The individual suffered non-life threatening injuries, but was unable to describe how the incident happened.
The Highway Patrol also tweeted out video of an orange vehicle that was seen "immediately after the person fell onto the highway."
Call Troop A at 816-622-0800 if you have any information.
