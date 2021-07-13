Click here for updates on this story
YUKON, Oklahoma (KOCO) -- A person is in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle into a pool in Yukon, according to Yukon police.
Police said the vehicle involved had been reported stolen out of Oklahoma City. An officer spotted the vehicle and chased after it. The vehicle ended up crashing into a pool in Yukon, near Yukon Parkway and Cumberland Mansion.
The driver got out of the vehicle and ran away. He has been taken into custody, police said.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.