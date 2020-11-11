Click here for updates on this story
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- A person was brought to a hospital after car went into a river in Bristol on Tuesday.
Police said a car went into a river off of Route 72 near Waterbury Road.
The lone occupant of the car was brought to a local hospital where they are recovering. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.