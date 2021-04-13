(CNN Español) — Un accidente de bus en el distrito Sicsibamba, ubicado en el departamento Áncash, a unos 385 kilómetros en el norte de Lima, dejó 20 muertos y 14 heridos, informó en un comunicado el municipio de Parobamba.
Según el texto, el vehículo se dirigía a la capital peruana.
“La policía, alcalde y médicos de Parobamba fueron los primeros en llegar, sumándose al auxilio de Pomabamba y Sihuas”, indicó el municipio.
Por el momento, se desconoce qué provocó el accidente del bus.
La alcaldía de Parobamba dijo que ofreció apoyo para trasladar a familiares de los afectados y ataúdes.
