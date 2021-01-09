Click here for updates on this story
PENNSYLVANIA, USA (WPMT) -- Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced he is "exploring" a run for the U.S. Senate via Twitter on Friday.
In his tweet, Fetterman highlighted the things he stands for including "reimagining criminal justice reform", "redemption", and "ending the war on drugs".
Later, he also tweeted a link to a donations page where he asked people to donate if they want to see him in the 2022 senate race.
Fetterman also thanked people for their response to his announcement and said he was "overwhelmed with gratitude".
Fetterman has been Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania since 2019 and formerly served as mayor of Braddock, in Allegheny County, for 12 years.
