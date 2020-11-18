Click here for updates on this story
PENNSYLVANIA, USA (WNEP) -- The Pennsylvania Department of State says the November 3 election had a record turnout.
Secretary of State, Kathy Boockvar, says the election exceeded the turnout of every presidential election since 1960.
That's when then-senator John F. Kennedy defeated incumbent Vice President Richard Nixon.
More than 6.9 million Pennsylvanians voted by mail or in person this election.
