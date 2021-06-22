House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to appoint a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked the creation of an independent commission to probe the insurrection, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Pelosi announced Tuesday evening to the House's Steering and Policy Committee that she would create a select committee, the sources said.
The decision to appoint a select committee to investigate the attack means that House Democrats will channel their various efforts examining the events surrounding January 6 into one place. It was one of several options Pelosi had been considering after Senate Republicans filibustered legislation creating the commission that had passed in the House.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
