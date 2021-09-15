INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police President Brad Lemon rushed to the Independence FOP Lodge the moment he got word that one of their officers was in the hospital in critical condition.
He described a steady stream of visitors.
“Watching…city employees showing up and showing love to the men and women that do this job that are just waiting for the best possible news they could hear and people showing up and giving them food, it’s just been incredible to watch,” said Lemon
When an officer is critically wounded in the line of duty, the department dispatches its chaplains, but the area FOPs also dispatch their peer support staff.
“While we’re not trained to provide psychological services, they are trained to recognize people that are in crisis,” Lemon said. “We’ve got peer support specialists not just from Kansas City but from all over the Lodge 50 area [of West Central Missouri], from Raytown, Lee’s Summit, all over the place. We even have people here from Olathe, Overland Park, all trying to help one another deal with this.”
He said peer support specialists came to the lodge, to the hospital, and to people’s homes, to name just a few places. They went to the Kansas City Regional Police Academy to touch base with those who trained Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans.
“For some people this is going to bring up tragic moments in their own careers that they’re going to remember. For others that were there and who know this kid personally, this officer is family,” Lemon said.
Just last year, it was one of his department’s officers critically wounded, trying to stop a man waving a gun at a Kansas City McDonald’s. Kansas City Police Officer Tyler Moss was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He survived and did months of therapy for a brain injury.
In 2017, Independence Police Officer Tom Wagstaff was shot in the head while responding to a call about a man being beaten and robbed in his home. He too survived and went through intensive therapy for brain trauma.
“We’ve been very fortunate with Tyler. We’ve been very fortunate with Tom Wagstaff,” Lemon said. “And our faith is in the medical staff and in God himself and hope that we get a good resolution.”
The Independence Police Department wrote that Madrid-Evans is 22 years old, had graduated from the academy in July of this year, and was still in the IPD’s Field Training Program when he was shot Wednesday in the line of duty. They did not give specifics on his injuries or his prognosis except to say he was critically injured.
“In the past during difficult times, our community has rallied together to support our police family. Your continued thoughts and prayers are deeply appreciated” said Chief Brad Halsey.
