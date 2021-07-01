Click here for updates on this story
GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WHNS) -- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian died after getting hit by a pickup truck Wednesday night.
According to troopers, a pedestrian was walking across the street around 9:34 p.m. when a F-150 pickup truck heading northbound on US 29 near Donnan Road hit them.
Troopers said the driver in the pickup truck was wearing a seatbelt and not injured. The pedestrian was not wearing reflective clothing and died at the scene.
The Coroner's Office has not yet identified the pedestrian
