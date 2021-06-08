Click here for updates on this story
FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A woman is facing charges for allegedly running over a man and then driving away last week in Williamson County.
Franklin Police say the crash happened last Thursday around 4 p.m. at a business on South Royal Oaks Boulevard.
According to responding officers, 39-year-old Bianca Bankston ran over a worker at a job site while he was trying to keep her from driving impaired.
Bankston reportedly drove away, then crashed into another vehicle before fleeing. She was then stopped by an officer that spotted her on Murfreesboro Road.
Police say Bankston was arrested and remains in jail on a $35,000 bond.
She is facing charges including DUI second offense, Aggravated assault, driving while suspended, and vehicular assault.
The man who tried to stop Bankston is still hospitalized with serious injuries.
