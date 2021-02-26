Click here for updates on this story
Bridgeport, Connecticut (WFSB) -- A local landlord is facing charges, accused of performing lewd acts in front of his tenants.
Police have arrested 71-year-old Manuel Morales, of Bridgeport.
He’s accused of performing a lewd act numerous times while watching a female tenant and her children through an opening in their bathroom wall.
According to police, the woman said the incidents happened this past January.
Detectives were able to locate a hidden room behind a vent in the victim's bathroom.
That’s where Morales allegedly watched the woman and her children from.
He later admitted to the accusations, police said.
Morales was charged with disorderly conduct and was held on a $5,000 bond.
