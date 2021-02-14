Click here for updates on this story
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) -- Milwaukee police say an 8-year-old boy was shot near 29th and Glendale Saturday night, Feb. 13.
Officials say it happened shortly before 9 p.m.
Milwaukee police say the victim was inside a home when a bullet entered the residence, striking him. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the incident. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.