GOODLETTSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- Police have confirmed that an 8-year-old was shot after being involved in an accident with a gun in Goodlettsville on Wednesday morning.
A Sumner County school principal said the child had passed away.
The accident was reported in the 100 block of Elizabeth Court around 9 a.m.
Madison Creek Elementary posted a message from principal Jon Duncan that the 8-year-old had died.
"He was full of energy and a friend to so many at WCE. What a blessing it was to see him every morning at breakfast, where I would pretend to steal his food, just to see his smile light up the cafeteria," Duncan said in an email.
