JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 21-04 extending the hours of service exemption for commercial motor vehicles transporting residential heating fuel.
“With much of the state still experiencing extreme winter weather and temperatures, heating fuel continues to be in high demand,” Governor Parson said. “We want to ensure we’re doing all we can to keep Missourians safe and healthy, which includes giving our truck drivers enough time to distribute heating fuel across the state.”
On February 11, Governor Parson signed Executive Order 21-03 suspending hours of service regulations for motor carriers transporting heating fuel such as propane, natural gas, and heating oil through February 21, 2021. Executive Order 21-04 extends this exemption through February 28, 2021.
The Executive Order maintains all other regulations and safety requirements associated with commercial transportation. No other petroleum products or fuels are covered under the order.
Executive Order 21-04 also terminates Executive Order 20-17, which declared a state of emergency and activated the Missouri National Guard in response to instances of civil unrest across the country. Given these conditions do not currently exist, Executive Order 20-17 is no longer needed.
