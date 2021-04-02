JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- As many Blue Valley High school parents were waiting to pick up their kids, some were wondering whether next week their kids would still have to wear a mask to school.
“I think that the students should have to wear a mask until we are out of this pandemic,” says parent Rachelle Milgram.
“I think it’s an excellent choice we are at that point, I’m from Texas we don’t mask up anyway,” says parent Chris Walls.
The debate started after a letter was sent to parents Thursday that the Blue Valley Board of Education is holding a meeting Tuesday to reconsider the mask requirement.
It comes after a parent within the district challenged the current mask mandate.
The hearing is mandated under Senate Bill 40, which is new legislation that says all employees, students and parents or guardians who are unhappy with COVID-19 interventions in place may request a hearing about the subject.
“My feeling is it’s fine. I think if you want to wear one wear one if not don’t wear one,” says Parent Jenny Wright.
“I’m in favor of keeping it until the end of this school year and then relooking at it over the summer with the potential of removing at the start of the next school year,” says Parent Ryan Hibbard.
We reached out to several schools on both sides of the state line about mask mandates, two schools on the Kansas side got back to us.
KCK Public Schools said in a statement, “We have not made any decisions yet to change our mask mandate. As of today, everyone is required to wear a mask, but we will be visiting this conversation within the next week or so and how we proceed with addressing senate bill 40 and mask requirements.”
Meanwhile the Shawnee Mission School District released a statement as well saying, “To this point, we have not received any complaints. If we do, we will respond to them in accordance with the requirements of SB 40. We are following the reopening plans originally passed in July 2020, which were developed in collaboration with local and state health officials, and we have no plans to change those policies at this point.”
For Michelle Anderson, who lives in the Blue Valley School District, her daughter is too young for school, but she hopes whatever the board decides it’s for the kids.
“I think that they just need to do whatever is in the children’s best interest,” says Anderson.
Based on the board’s decision on Tuesday, the district will have to follow it. The Blue Valley School District did release a statement saying, “The health and safety of our students and staff has always been a priority. With less than 40 days remaining in the school year, it is our hope that mitigation factors will stay in place and keep students in school full time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.