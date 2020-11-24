The White House has discussed a possible pardon for Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, three sources told CNN on Tuesday.
However, those sources cautioned that Trump could change his mind about making such a move. There have been discussions about pardoning multiple people in the President's orbit, the sources told CNN.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
CNN's Kaitlan Collins contributed to this report.
