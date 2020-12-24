KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – COVID-19 has changed many Christmas plans, including the gifts under the tree.
The demand for family games has increased 37 percent in 2020. The Toy Association reports more families are playing together after working and learning from home.
Outdoor sports and games rose 27 percent in popularity.
Parents and caregivers continue to stock up on educational toys and homeschool materials.
Consumer research shows people browse less while shopping and make fewer impulse purchases.
The owner of Brookside Toy and Science, Holly Pollard, said local shoppers align with national trends this year.
“There are twists on games that can be played on Zoom or virtually, but with the whole family, so we’ve seen a lot of those bought,” she said.
Despite record high unemployment levels, the National Retail Federation estimates Americans to spend $25 billion to $30 billion more this Christmas than last year.
