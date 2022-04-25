Zerega - Philadelphia Macaroni Company is growing and we have new positions to fill at our pasta manufacturing plant in Lee’s Summit, MO!

We’re looking for exceptional people who want to contribute to our continued growth. Seeking to fill a Processing Manager and Processing Operator positions. Please see below for position descriptions and links to apply.

Apply today through the ‘careers’ tab on: Zerega.com

Process Manager

Immediate opening for a Process Manager who will be responsible for all technical aspects of the press operation, process optimization, asset reliability, and troubleshooting of the daily operation. The Process Manager will also be responsible for optimizing manufacturing cost through technical improvements to the operation. This will include: evaluating manufacturing issues to determine root cause, implementing technical solutions, driving savings through implementation of processing and technology improvements and supporting implementations of new press equipment and processes.

Core responsibilities

Oversee the technical operation of the Press Department, providing guidance on resolution of processing equipment issues. This will often times require hands-on work.

Troubleshoot the process and make changes to the recipes, operating parameters, etc. to ensure product quality and specifications are met, as well as optimization of throughput and efficiency.

Plan/Coordinate shutdowns and PM efforts with the assistance of the Maintenance Manager and Production Leadership.

Coordinate machine rebuilds and spare parts inquiries between equipment manufacturers and maintenance in conjunction with the Plant Engineer to ensure justification, request, design, implementation, start-up, and sustainability of new investments.

Develop Reliability Improvement Plans for each production system and ensure execution.

Drive employee engagement, training and development to maximize safety, quality, and productivity.

Key Attributes

Continuous, unfaltering focus on safety (the inability to walk past an unsafe act or condition)

Rational problem solver

Rigorous approach to job responsibilities (strong initiative)

Self Directed

Qualifications

BS in Engineering (preferably Chemical or Mechanical) or related field is desired

Minimum 5 years experience in a technical field, preferably food manufacturing or consumer goods industry

Fixed Assets Maintenance responsibilities

Personnel Supervision (technical teams, contractors or other 3rd parties)

Development, execution, and start-up of engineering projects (minimum of $250,000 budget)

Must have hands-on troubleshooting skills

Knowledge and experience in implementing:

o Mistake-Proofing

o TPM/Autonomous Maintenance

o Zero Loss Culture

Our company offers a competitive package including PTO, paid holidays, 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance and short and long-term disability insurance.

Apply thru Indeed using this link or the QR code: https://indeedhi.re/3OuGkBR

Equal Opportunity Employer

Visit: Zerega.com to learn more and apply!

Processing Operator

Immediate career opening for a bright, detail-oriented leader to join our Zerega (Philadelphia Macaroni Company) team as a Processing Operator. A processing operator is responsible for the safe operation of various machines and quality control equipment. Responsibilities include the setup, operation, and troubleshooting of equipment to comply with company safety guidelines, good manufacturing practices, and productivity standards. This is a full-time position located at our food manufacturing plant in Lee’s Summit, MO.

DUTIES INCLUDE:

Performs die format and recipe changes on Short and Long Goods press as procedures require.

Constantly reviews the processing operation and parameters to monitor production and quality, anticipating and solving problems in a timely manner, and identifying opportunities for improvement.

Maintains adequate records of key production variables such as production volume, yield, plant uptime, utility consumption, etc., on a daily, weekly, and/or monthly basis, as required.

Regularly monitors Die Washing operations and Flour Unloading operations.

Participates in projects that improve efficiency and/or reduce operating costs.

Communicates directly with QA laboratory to ensure effective participation in the implementation of QA policies and procedures.

Samples and tests process streams as required by the QA program and procedures.

Maintains QA records.

Understands and interprets QA results and takes appropriate action when required.

Communicates directly with the maintenance department to coordinate maintenance and repair work in process areas.

Performs preventive maintenance activities as required and assists maintenance technicians in performing maintenance and repairs.

Assists with diagnosing and trouble-shooting maintenance related issues.

Knows and understands Zerega’s GMP policies and any federal regulations relating to process operations and works in a manner to ensure that these regulations are met at all times.

Participates, complies, and follows 5S organizational program.

Participates in programs and procedures required to ensure plant cleanliness.

Monitors use and inventories of process chemicals and supplies.

OUR IDEAL CANDIDATE:

Minimum of a High School Education or GED required

Candidates with experience in the operation of a dry-mill ethanol plant are preferred.

Must have the ability to learn and work effectively with Windows based OS and the plant’s internal “Infostream” data collection program.

Expertise and/or proficiency with basic office computer software, e.g., word processing, email, and spreadsheets is an asset.

Our company offers a competitive package including PTO, paid holidays, 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance and short and long-term disability insurance.

Apply thru Indeed using this link or the QR code: https://indeedhi.re/3jTxO1m

Visit: Zerega.com to learn more and apply!