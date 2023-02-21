What makes DreamLawn different?

Your lawn…as nature intended!

DreamLawn isn’t like any other lawn care company you have heard of before. We incorporate living biology to improve soil health and reduce over 70% of synthetic chemicals and are trusted by thousands of farmers across the United States. The technology currently being used by lawn care companies are over 50 years old and full of chemicals and pesticides. Powered by Holganix, DreamLawn is a new and natural approach to green, weed free lawns.

Keep scrolling to read about how DreamLawn is different and better for your lawn!

Holganix Products Are Currently Being Used In:

Professional sports fields

Professional golf courses

Thousands of farmlands

Safe for the entire family.

No need to wait 24 hours to enjoy your yard after a treatment. At DreamLawn, our products unlock the natural fertilizers in the soil that help your lawn thrive. The other companies use synthetic chemicals that can cause harm to not only your family and pets, but also our waterways.