Trees & Shrubs

Protecting your WHOLE lawn.

The need for expert tree and shrub care often goes overlooked. But a flourishing landscape will greatly enhance the overall health and appearance of your property while increasing its value. That’s why DreamLawn offers a range of Holganix science-based tree and shrub services designed to give your landscape the nutrients, protection and conditions it needs to thrive. We begin your plan with a Tree & Shrub Evaluation, which helps your certified specialist determine the specific needs of your landscape. Then we create a tailored approach to give your trees and shrubs exactly what they need to flourish.

A customized, science-based program - Backed by Holganix science, we use Tree & Shrub evaluation to understand and determine the specific needs of your landscape. Then, we’ll put together a customized tree and shrub plan to give your outdoor living space the extra help it needs to flourish.

Targeted seasonal root zone fertilization – Our root zone fertilization treatments, applied in the spring and fall, will help enhance your plants growth and color while giving them the nutrients they need for maximum greenery and flower display.

Insect and disease control for your trees and shrubs – Our experts will help protect your landscape investment with tree and shrub insect and disease control treatments that fight common plant-damaging pests and diseases year round.

Powered by Holganix

Trees and shrubs thrive in a natural forest environment where leaves and organic debris are free to decompose, creating soil that is teeming with microbes.

Holganix Bio 800+ Tree and Shrub recreates this natural, forest soil environment for your trees and shrubs by building up the soil microbes in and around your landscaping, which in turn promotes root development and nutrient uptake.

Why should you use Holganix Bio 800+ Tree & Shrub?

Stronger Plants That Better Tolerate Environmental Stresses

Vigorous Root Growth

Fewer Inputs Needed Including Water, Fertilizer and Pesticides