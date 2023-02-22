Sprinkler Repair

Lower water bills & keep your system running at it’s best

Our experienced, certified Kansas City sprinkler repair technicians can quickly & neatly diagnose and correct your sprinkler system problem. We are professionals & our technicians possess electrical, plumbing, and horticultural skills. We can work on any brand of sprinklers equipment, no matter who installed it, and have your sprinkler system up & running properly in no time.

The Ultimate Smart Sprinkler Management System

All of our sprinkler systems are good, but we like to stay on the cutting edge of the irrigation industry. That’s why we are the first company in Kansas City to offer you a Smart Sprinkler Management System. This state-of-the-art sprinkler system can be remotely controlled from anywhere in the world from any web browser or mobile phone and lets you take control of your irrigation in a way that was never possible before now. Some of the most impressive features: