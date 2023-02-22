Lawn Care and Outdoor Professional Services

Greener and healthier lawns!

With an experienced lawn, tree & shrub, and outdoor service professional, you can expect expert advice and service that goes beyond just healthy grass. At DreamLawn, we’ll help you attain the lawn you’ve always dreamed of with specialized lawn care services, plus the added benefit of tree and shrub care and nuisance insect control. With our expert advice and professional services, we’re proud to be able to offer a comprehensive and customized treatment plan from an array of treatments and services from aeration and overseeding to weed control, fertilization, mosquito, tree and shrub care, and more.

With our professional lawn care services, we’ll help you establish and maintain a lawn that you can be proud of all year round and will keep you and your family safe. We tailor our solutions to meet the needs of your lawn plus trees and shrubs, during prime growth and maintenance seasons, to fit almost any region across the country, ensuring healthy plant growth and proper insect and disease control.

Weed control

Weeds tend to be constant struggle and keeping them from taking over your lawn can be daunting. Fortunately, with the assistance of the DreamLawn team, you don’t have to face this problem alone. Our team is knowledgeable in the use of Holganix technology to help eliminate and manage pesky weeds, such as dandelions, from your yard.

When weeds have already infiltrated your lawn, the DreamLawn Anti-Weed Service is the most effective way to eradicate them. Our skilled professionals use only the best products, which are safely administered to your lawn by your trusted DreamLawn technician.

What to expect:

A full dream Analysis: For NEW customers, a DreamLawn specialist will preform a Full Dream Analysis – this will evaluate your climate, soil condition, grass type and lawn usage to determine your lawns specific needs.

Recurring Visits: We’ll visit your property every 4-6 weeks to check on progress of your weeds.

Weed report card: Your weed and lawn care specialist will leave a service summary with you or at your front door, including tips and suggestions for care between visits.

Nobody likes when pesky weeds take up the majority of your lawn. Luckily, there are some things you can do right now to help kickstart the process of eliminating weeds from your life forever.

