One Team

At WinCup our team members are our greatest asset! We are One Team. We work towards a common goal while respecting individuality. Personal development is important and WinCup invests in each team member. You can build a career here to fit your life!

Now Hiring for the following positions in Higginsville, MO:

Packers/Inspectors ($14.50 - $15.25/Hour):

Visually inspects all products, properly separate and package finished products being manufactured. Notifies appropriate team individual when quality, safety or production problems arise that cannot be resolved by individual.

Production Equipment Operators ($16.00 - $16.75/Hour):

Responsible for providing assistance and directive leadership to the shift’s Quality Auditors who conducts visual audits and tests of finished goods to ensure quality standards are met and sustained. Also responsible for the plant’s Safety Quality Food (SQF) annual audit as the practitioner.

Join us for our HIRING EVENT on July 28th, 10am-2pm, 313 E. 15th St., Higginsville, MO 64037. On the spot interviews AND offers!

Apply at: www.wincup.com/careers/ (Filter location to Higginsville Plant) or apply onsite during our Job Fair.

About WinCup

WinCup is a leading manufacturer of disposable polystyrene cups, containers, straws and lids. Our most recent achievements include the development and patenting of the first ever marine-biodegradable and compostable straw. They are so cutting edge that Starbucks and the Yankee Stadium have contracted to use our “Phade” straw exclusively. We also have a line of biodegradable foam cups and will soon add biodegradable food containers, and disposable utensils to our repertoire. We are turning Foam GREEN.

WinCup offer competitive pay and a generous benefits package that includes: $1.25/hr shift differential for night shift positions, excellent Medical/Dental/Vision package with low employee contribution, company contribution toward family coverage, HSA/FSA plans, $50,000 life insurance policy paid 100% by company, Short Term & Long Term Disability coverage paid 100% by company, free employee assistance program, additional voluntary plans, 401(k) with company match, $1000 referral bonus, Perfect Attendance Bonus, 5 Paid Breaks per Shift, PTO, 8 paid holidays, 2 floating holidays, and plenty of advancement opportunities.