Wabtec is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions, and value-added services. Whether it’s freight rail, transit, mining, industrial or marine, our expertise, technologies, and people - together - are accelerating the future of transportation.

We are hiring at our Deramus Ave. and Pomona facilities!

Deramus

1st Shift: 5:00am – 3:30pm

Monday – Thursday (Fri/Sat OT as mandated)

2nd Shift: 4pm – 230am

Monday – Thursday (Fri/Sat OT as mandated)

(Training for some roles may occur during 1st shift hours Monday-Thursday 5am-3:30pm)

Mechanical Assembly

This position is responsible using a variety of hand and power tools, fixtures, work instructions to perform a series of operations to correctly assemble and disassemble components.

Shipping & Receiving

This position is accountable for performing a wide range of shipping and receiving processes including incoming shipments of products, organize merchandise for delivery, and keep records regarding these transactions.

Electronics Assembler

This position is responsible for using a variety of hand and power tools, fixtures, work instructions to perform a series of operations to correctly assemble components.

Welder - 2nd Shift

The Welder will be responsible for performing multiple tasks to support End of Car Cushion Units. In addition to welding, you will have responsibility for disassembling, assembling, cleaning, requalifying, and rework of components as well as other duties as assigned as needed. Upon completing tasks, each welder will serve as an inspector to ensure all weld work is within defined quality specifications.

Pomona

1st Shift: 5:30am – 2pm

Monday – Friday (Sat OT as mandated)

10707 N. Pomona Ave. Kansas City, MO 64153

2nd Shift: 1:30pm – 10pm

Monday – Friday (Sat OT as mandated)

Remanufacturing Tech - 2nd Shift

The Remanufacturing Technician will safely perform disassembly, clean, requalification, rework and assembly operations on Traction Motor Combo components utilizing manual and automated equipment in accordance with quality procedures. In some cases, you may have to perform special process such as welding or non-destructive testing which will require completion of special process training or certification.

Prior experience is not required and facilities are located along the Ride KC bus routes. Apply online at www.wabteccorp.com.