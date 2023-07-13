VendTech-SGI is hiring
Protective Security Officers
Job Description
Come join the largest armed private security force in the Midwest! VT-SGI is the premier Federal Security Contractor for Federal Protective Service (FPS). Once your 90 day, probationary period is complete we offer the option of both variable and set work schedules to accommodate a multitude of preferences. Earn between $70,000 and $90,000 a year protecting Federal Facilities and Employees.
- $31.47 per hour + $5.36 per hour (H&W Paid up to 40 hours per Wk.)
- 2 Weeks Paid Vacation after One Year
- 64 Hours of Paid Time Off After One Year
- 401(k) Offered
Experience:
You must have a minimum of 2 (Verifiable) years of handling a handgun which can come from Armed Security, Law Enforcement, or Military Service. During the 3-week training academy, you will be compensated at $18 per hour. Upon successful completion of all training your pay immediately goes to $31.47 per hour. There is also $5.36 per hour paid for your health insurance. Should you decline employer health insurance and provide proof of ACA compliant coverage, the $5.36 may be added to your base pay for up to 40-hours per week.
- Military Experience must be verifiable with an honorable discharge on the DD214.
- Law enforcement experience must be supported by verifiable CLEET or POST Certifications
If you are interested in applying, please email your resume to Recruiter@vt-sgi.com.
Job Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000.00 - $90,000.00 per year
Benefits:
- 401(k)
- Flexible schedule
- Health insurance
- Paid time off
- Referral program
Experience level:
- 2 years
Schedule:
- 10 hour shift
- 12 hour shift
- 4 hour shift
- 8 hour shift
- Day shift
- Evening shift
- Holidays
- Monday to Friday
- Night shift
- On call
- Overnight shift
- Weekend availability
Ability to commute/relocate:
- Kansas City, MO: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work (Required)
Education:
- High school or equivalent (Required)
Experience:
- Full-Time Armed Security: 2 years (Required) or
- Full-Time Law Enforcement: 1 year (Required) or
- Honorable Military: 2 years (Required)
Language:
- English (Required)
Security Clearance:
- Secret (Preferred)
Shift Availability:
- Day Shift (Required)
- Night Shift (Required)
- Overnight Shift (Required)
Work Location: In person