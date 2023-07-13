VendTech-SGI is hiring

Protective Security Officers

Job Description

Come join the largest armed private security force in the Midwest! VT-SGI is the premier Federal Security Contractor for Federal Protective Service (FPS). Once your 90 day, probationary period is complete we offer the option of both variable and set work schedules to accommodate a multitude of preferences. Earn between $70,000 and $90,000 a year protecting Federal Facilities and Employees.

$31.47 per hour + $5.36 per hour (H&W Paid up to 40 hours per Wk.)

2 Weeks Paid Vacation after One Year

64 Hours of Paid Time Off After One Year

401(k) Offered

Experience:

You must have a minimum of 2 (Verifiable) years of handling a handgun which can come from Armed Security, Law Enforcement, or Military Service. During the 3-week training academy, you will be compensated at $18 per hour. Upon successful completion of all training your pay immediately goes to $31.47 per hour. There is also $5.36 per hour paid for your health insurance. Should you decline employer health insurance and provide proof of ACA compliant coverage, the $5.36 may be added to your base pay for up to 40-hours per week.

Military Experience must be verifiable with an honorable discharge on the DD214.

Law enforcement experience must be supported by verifiable CLEET or POST Certifications

If you are interested in applying, please email your resume to Recruiter@vt-sgi.com.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000.00 - $90,000.00 per year

Benefits:

401(k)

Flexible schedule

Health insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Experience level:

2 years

Schedule:

10 hour shift

12 hour shift

4 hour shift

8 hour shift

Day shift

Evening shift

Holidays

Monday to Friday

Night shift

On call

Overnight shift

Weekend availability

Ability to commute/relocate:

Kansas City, MO: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work (Required)

Education:

High school or equivalent (Required)

Full-Time Armed Security: 2 years (Required) or

Full-Time Law Enforcement: 1 year (Required) or

Honorable Military: 2 years (Required)

Language:

English (Required)

Security Clearance:

Secret (Preferred)

Shift Availability:

Day Shift (Required)

Night Shift (Required)

Overnight Shift (Required)

Work Location: In person