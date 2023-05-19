Upfield, producer of Country Crock, Imperial and I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter, is currently seeking experienced maintenance, manufacturing, and warehouse employees.

Current Open Positions:

Maintenance Technicians/Engineers

Elec Techs

Manufacturing Workers (Various positions available)

3rd Shift Warehouse Supervisor

QA Analyst

Walk-in Interviews Monday – Friday 11am – 2pm

27080 W 159th Street, New Century, KS 66031

Pay for manufacturing positions start at $21.13/hour to $23.84/hour (plus shift differential for 2nd & 3rd shifts)

Overtime is paid after 8 hours a day.

Excellent health benefits. 13 paid holidays.

Must be able to fluently speak, read and write English.

Must be available to work nights, weekends, some holidays, and overtime as required.

No guarantee for shift assignment or days off.

Females encouraged to apply!

Apply today at https://upfield.com/careers/join-upfield/ - search or select location United States/New Century