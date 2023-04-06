University Health Hiring Event
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
10a-7p
--On-site Interviews--
Ward Parkway Center – in front of Target
8600 Ward Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64114
University Health is an academic medical center providing quality healthcare to the Kansas City Community. Right now, University Health has a variety of full-time positions available. Please attend the hiring event on April 19 for on-site interviews with Human Resource and department managers.
Website URL: https://www.universityhealthkc.org/hiring-event
• Security Officer
• Environmental Services (EVS)
• Food Services
• Patient Access Representative
• Medical Assistant (MA)
• Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA)
• HVAC
• Carpentry
• Supply & Distribution
• Nursing
Scan the QR code and register today!
To see all our open positions and apply, go to