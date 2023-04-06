University Health Hiring Event

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

10a-7p

--On-site Interviews--

Ward Parkway Center – in front of Target

8600 Ward Parkway

Kansas City, MO 64114

University Health is an academic medical center providing quality healthcare to the Kansas City Community. Right now, University Health has a variety of full-time positions available. Please attend the hiring event on April 19 for on-site interviews with Human Resource and department managers.

Website URL: https://www.universityhealthkc.org/hiring-event

• Security Officer

• Environmental Services (EVS)

• Food Services

• Patient Access Representative

• Medical Assistant (MA)

• Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA)

• HVAC

• Carpentry

• Supply & Distribution

• Nursing

Scan the QR code and register today!

To see all our open positions and apply, go to

https://www.universityhealthkc.org/careers/