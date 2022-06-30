(The University of Kansas Health System)

The University of Kansas Health System has a national reputation for doing things right, and we are rated among the country’s top hospitals in quality and the patient experience.

With each step we take to become the nation’s best, we establish ourselves as a healthcare destination. People from throughout the region and across the country turn to us to receive exceptional, specialized care for complex conditions. All of this is possible because of the dedication and commitment of the people who work here and our steadfast focus on caring for the patient.

MRI Technologist

The MRI technologist is responsible for producing quality MR images while providing optimal patient care and applying all principles of patient safety. MRI technologists are expected to participate in on-going training and education relating to positioning, technique and MRI safety guidelines. MR procedures are performed at multiple locations across the health system; this person shall maintain a patient-centered focus and strive to support the mission, goals and values of University of Kansas Health System and radiology department.

Responsibilities:

Demonstrate understanding of: human anatomy and physiology; pathology; pharmacology; medical terminology; MR technique; patient positioning for MR

Prepare patients for procedures and take care of patient needs during examinations or procedures

Perform venipuncture, manage intravenous access, and administer medications as prescribed

Select appropriate pulse sequences with consideration of established protocols and other factors that influence data acquisition parameters

Evaluate medical images for quality and to ensure patient identification

Responsible for adherence to ACR MR safety guidelines such as restricting area access, screening patients and others for MR access, and observing and controlling the MR areas

Possess MR safety knowledge and research implanted devices - Apply principles of MR safety to minimize risk to patients, self and others

Identify and respond to emergency situations

Perform ongoing quality assurance and educational activities as assigned

Educate and monitor students and other health care providers

Additional duties as assigned

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Required

High School Diploma

Registered Radiographer (ARRT)

Graduate AMA approved School of Radiologic

Technology or MR Imaging - MRI Registered (ARRT) within six months of hire date

BLS Certification

American Registry of Radiologic Technologists - Computer skills

Our MRI tech positions start at $28/hr, with multiple shifts for days and nights available. We offer re-location bonuses for this position and full time positions offer full benefits: Health, vision, dental, 401(a), as well as Generous PTO, paid holidays tuition assistance, certification reimbursement and family support services.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer without regard to a person’s race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and sexual orientation), national origin, ancestry, age (40 or older), disability, veteran status or genetic information.