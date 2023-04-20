TGW solves its customers’ supply chain challenges with highly automated, efficient and future-proof warehouse systems. Every day, the vision of the autonomous fulfillment center give us a renewed sense of motivation to give our best. In our core markets of Fashion & Apparel, Grocery and Industrial & Consumer Goods , we build on strong partnerships that include everything from systems design to implementation to lifetime services.

As a foundation company , we have an owner that enables long-term thinking on behalf of our customers and the more than 4,400 employees we have worldwide. Entrepreneurial action and social responsibility are inseparably linked at TGW. This is entirely in accord with our philosophy of “Focusing on People – Learning and Growing.”

TGW is now hiring Resident Automation Technicians for our largest distribution center in the US, located in Kansas City, KS.

Starting pay is $22/hour. Training is provided, 401k match, health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance.

Resident Automation Technicians

Principal Duty

The Resident Automation Technician I supports our customer on all automation related topics. This position must possess a broad based electrical and mechanical skillset along with a proactive approach to identifying ways to improve the site’s performance. Based at our customer sites, the Resident Automation Technician I must represent the TGW image at all times and ensure that a professional relationship with the client is developed and maintained.

This position is based in Kansas City, KS.

Tasks and Responsibilities

1. Resolve customer equipment and solution issues as quickly and practically as possible.

2. Complete work assignments and the associated work orders as assigned.

3. Maintain the site spare parts inventory.

4. Complete maintenance activities of the automated equipment on-site including, conveyors, cranes, shuttles, scale checks and carton opening system.

5. Ensures compliance with health and safety legislation at all times.

6. Actively work with the customer to optimize the automation performance to deliver contracted KPIs.

7. Adherence to high quality standards.

8. Collaborate with broader TGW Lifetime Services team to track, document and communicate issues and lessons learned.

9. Ability to interface with customer at all levels.

Requirements Profile

1. Associate or Technical degree / certificate – Mechatronics / Industrial Maintenance / Electrical Controls Engineering, or equivalent experience.

2. Previous experience in electro-mechanical troubleshooting and repair with material handing conveyor, AS/RS and shuttle experience preferred.

3. Previous experience in high stress scenarios requiring conflict resolution and social skills preferred.

4. PLC troubleshooting (Allen-Bradley, Siemens, Rockwell, Beckhoff) preferred.

5. SCADA experience preferred.

6. Proficiency with interpreting CAD schematics for use in diagnostics preferred.

7. Profibus, Profinet experience preferred.

8. Strong communication skills and customer focus.

9. Approximately 10% travel may be required.

