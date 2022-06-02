ON SITE JOB FAIR
When: Saturday, June 18th from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Location: 208 N. Iron Street, Paola, KS 66071
913-294-5331
We will be providing tours, interviewing, and making offers!!!
OUR MISSION
We deliver solutions that help our customers fuel the world, defend our country, and explore the universe.
OUR CORE VALUES
Integrity, Passion, Collaboration, Quality, & Innovation
OPEN POSITIONS
We have both professional and manufacturing needs currently
PROFESSIONAL POSITIONS
Project Engineer
CAD Designer
Manufacturing Engineer
IT Specialist II
Documentation Specialist
MANUFACTURING POSITIONS
Automatic Welders
Welders
Inspectors
Machinists
Forming Operators
Maintenance
Helpers
TO APPLY, VISIT WWW.TFES.COM/CAREERS
Taylor Forge is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment. EO/AA Employer/Veterans/Disabled.