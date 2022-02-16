(T-Mobile)

Now hiring for our Virtual Retail Team!

Sales, Inside Sales, Chat, Call Center, Customer Service, Customer Support

As a Mobile Expert, Virtual Retail, you are a wireless sales and communications solutions expert. You don’t just make a sale, you make a connection that improves the lives of your customers! Answer chat communications from T-Mobile website and other virtual platforms to include moving the conversation to a phone call if needed. Help our customers Move Forward with the right device at the right price through an awesome solution.

We’re passionate about delivering outstanding customer experiences. That’s why we need you. You’ll be a consultant, with a proficiency in analyzing customers’ needs. Identify and customize the whole package of wireless/voice/data products and services. It’s a team that values an awesome sale done right by nice and effective consultants. They’re specialists in uncovering our customers’ needs and have a passion to educate, demonstrate and recommend device and service solutions. They Do It the Right Way, meeting performance targets including sales, customer experience, and quality of sale metrics.

For more information and to apply, click here: https://bit.ly/3iDHiwM

At T-Mobile, we strongly encourage everyone, including people of color, veterans, military spouses, individuals with disabilities, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and non-binary people, and parents to apply. We are an equal opportunity employer and welcome everyone to our team. If you are an individual with a disability and need reasonable accommodation at any point in the application or interview process, please let us know by emailing ApplicantAccommodation@t-mobile.com or calling 1-844-873-9500.

Please note, this contact channel is not a means to apply for or inquire about a position and we are unable to respond to non-accommodation related requests.