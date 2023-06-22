St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City and St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs are holding a Licensed Practical Nurse Hiring Event on Saturday, July 15th. Join us from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center for the event and bring your resume’. Enter through the main entrance of the hospital. Hiring Bonuses of up to $7,500 are available for experienced LPNs if eligibility criteria is met. Or apply at www.stjosephkc.com or www.stmaryskc.com.

St. Joseph and St. Mary’s Medical Centers have long traditions of caring, for our community and our associates. At St. Joseph and St. Mary’s, learning, mentoring, excelling is not only encouraged, but nurtured as well. Associates are respected as part of team delivering the highest-quality care in the area. St. Joseph has earned Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence three straight times.

We provide a generous benefits package, including:

Tuition reimbursement

Health insurance

Vision insurance

Dental insurance

Paid days off (vacation, holiday and sick time)

Opportunities for growth and development

Our Mission: Prime Healthcare Services endeavors to provide comprehensive, quality healthcare in a convenient, compassionate and cost-effective manner.

Vision: Prime Healthcare Services is consistently at the forefront of evolving national healthcare reform. Our organization provides an innovative and integrated healthcare delivery system. We remain ever cognizant of our patients’ needs and desires for high-quality, affordable healthcare. Values: Compassion, Quality, Comprehensive, Cost-Effectiveness

To search all openings and to apply, visit www.StJosephkc.com or www.StMaryskc.com.