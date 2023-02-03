SPX is an equal opportunity employer and makes employment decisions without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, genetic information, disability, protected veteran status, or any other reason prohibited by applicable law.

Manufacturing Associates

1200 W. Marley Rd.

Olathe, KS 66219

$20.46/hour - Starting Pay

Variety of positions available on First, Second and Third Shifts

401k Eligible on the First Day with Company Match

Eligible for Full Benefits Starting Day 1 of Employment

Experience NOT required!

JOB DESCRIPTION

The position will be responsible for working in the process of cooling tower manufacturing. The position may work in various departments. The position may assume additional duties as assigned. The successful incumbent will be detail oriented, able to follow instructions well, and work well in a team atmosphere. The position may work in any station or operation of the manufacturing process

ACTIVITIES / TASKS

Depending upon the operation the incumbent is performing, he/she may be required to:

Select correct material for the job duty being performed under direction of the Lead Person Follow all work instructions per job specifications Operate a man lift, scissor lift, overhead crane, hoist and/or forklift as required after in house certification is obtained Use tools such as wrenches, impact guns, utility knife, drift pins, sealant tape, glue, staple gun, nail gun, sheet grinder and any other required tools/equipment safely and effectively

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

The physical demands described below are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Lifting up to 50 pounds with assistance

Sitting, standing, walking, bending, grasping, pushing, pulling, crawling, climbing, twisting, reaching, and working at heights

Perform repetitive motions

Plant environment with potential exposure to all types of weather and noise

Brake Operators

1200 W. Marley Rd.

Olathe, KS 66219

$26.28/hr

Positions available on First, Second and ThirdShifts

401k Eligible on the First Day with Company Match

Eligible for Full Benefits Starting Day 1 of Employment

Fitness reimbursements and other perks

Previous shake and/or brake experience preferred

JOB DESCRIPTION

The position will be responsible for the setting up, forming, inspecting, labeling, and sorting of parts at the same time in accordance with established procedures and guidelines. The position may assume additional duties as assigned. The successful incumbent will be detail oriented, able to follow instructions well, and work well in a team atmosphere.

ACTIVITIES / TASKS

Interpret blueprints and engineering drawings correctly Sets-up and operates machine in accordance with established procedures and guidelines Adjusts machine settings to complete tasks according to specification, accurately and in a timely fashion Performs part programming on machine Forms, inspects parts for accuracy, places correct labels on parts and sorts Assists in performance of trouble shooting on machine when needed

Safely and effectively use hand tools, computers, measuring tape, and machinery

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

Material Clerks

1200 W. Marley Rd.

Olathe, KS 66219

$21.87/hr – Starting Pay

Positions available on First and Second Shifts

401k Eligible on the First Day with Company Match

Eligible for Full Benefits Starting Day 1 of Employment

Fitness reimbursements and other perks

Forklift experience preferred

JOB DESCRIPTION

The position will be responsible for putting the stock in its proper place within the warehouse area, storage area, and retrieve items as needed. The position may assume additional duties as assigned. The successful incumbent will be detail oriented, able to follow instructions well, and work well in a team atmosphere.

ACTIVITIES / TASKS

Perform preventative maintenance on the assigned forklift at the beginning of the shift Proficiently and safely picks, packs, ships, or receives Company product Performs inquiry functions related to orders and/or materials utilizing the computer inventory control system Completes associated documentation as required Operate a forklift

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

