Skip to content
Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week
News
Weather
Sports
KCTV5 Investigates
Submit Photo
Meet the Team
What's On
Watch Live
Home
News
Crime
National
Regional Politics
Entertainment
NFL Draft
World Cup to KC
Top 5
Friday Night Flights
Found It On 5
Education
Weather
10-Day Forecast
3 Degree Guarantee
Radar
Weather Cams
Alerts
Closings
KCTV5 Investigates
Roger Golubski
Wrongful Convictions
Medical
Consumer
Sports
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Sporting KC
Hy-Vee Team of the Week
Hy-Vee Game of the Week
Kansas City Current
Kansas City Super Fan
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Missouri Tigers
Price Chopper Tailgate Recipe
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Watch Live
Live Desk
Living KC
Celebrate Kindness
Going With Grace
Lucas Oil Speedway
Movin' On Up
Now Playing
Submit Photo
Traffic
It's Your Health
Your Money
Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
KCTV5 Cares
Jobs
BBB Consumer Tips
Advertise With Us
Station Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
NextGen TV
Download our Apps
Programming Schedule
Careers
Closed Captioning
Latest Newscasts
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
Press Releases
PowerNation
3 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar