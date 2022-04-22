A Nursing Career at Saint Luke’s

A nursing career at Saint Luke’s means you can work with Magnet®-designated nurses, grow professionally, and play an integral role in providing innovative and compassionate care to patients.

Saint Luke’s offers many career opportunities for experienced and new graduate nurses.

Saint Luke’s Career Advancement Program for Nurses

Saint Luke’s Career Advancement Program for Nurses (CAP) is a five-step education program to help nurses advance their careers. Through CAP, nurses participate in projects and lead initiatives to help expand their knowledge and develop the leadership skills to move ahead.

Nurse Governance

Saint Luke’s Health System is dedicated to improving patient outcomes and quality care by ensuring our nurses have the tools and support needed to improve the patient experience. Saint Luke’s is guided by a strong Nurse Governance program that empowers and supports nurse engagement and allows nurses’ voices to be heard. Saint Luke’s nurses will influence change in their units, hospitals, the health system, and profession at large. Our nurses are a big part of why Saint Luke’s is the Best place to get care and Best place to give care.

Education Assistance Program

Saint Luke’s Education Assistance Program is a tuition reimbursement benefit that offers reimbursement for tuition/enrollment costs associated with continuing education.

Employees can receive reimbursement for:

Seminars/webinars

Conferences, symposiums, and workshops

Courses

Tuition, required books, and fee

Career Navigators

When you start, you have access to a Career Navigator. Saint Luke’s Career Navigators will help you discover how to best use your strengths and develop a plan for growth during your career at Saint Luke’s. Career Navigators have resources to help you jumpstart your professional and personal growth.

