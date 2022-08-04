Rush Truck Centers in Olathe is hiring

Service Technicians/Mechanics

Entry Level Tool Program

Great Benefits

Growth & Development Opportunities

Diesel/Gas Engine Work

Sign On Bonus

Competitive Pay

A Diesel Mechanic is responsible for providing service to our customers while maintaining exceptional customer service. This can include: cleaning, maintenance, visual inspection, and removal of parts and attachments. Installation with the help of proper manuals, report writing, disassembly, assembly, parts reuse evaluation, and reconditioning.

Rush Truck Centers opens the door to the world of opportunity. We are the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships across the US representing truck and bus manufacturers. Our franchises include Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, IC Bus and Blue Bird. We offer a rewarding career as a leader in the transportation industry. Grow with us as we continue to expand our network of locations and dealerships.

Responsibilities:

Provide technical service to vehicles and equipment.

Read job order, observe and listen to vehicle in operation to determine malfunction and plan work procedures.

Examine protective guards, loose bolts, and specified safety devices on trucks, and make adjustments as needed.

Tag all warranty parts and returns to warranty clerk.

Attend training classes and keep abreast of factory technical bulletins.

Develop and maintain positive relationships with customers to increase overall customer satisfaction.

Benefits:

We offer exceptional compensation and benefits, 401K and stock purchase, incentives for performance, training, and opportunity for advancement - all in a culture that appreciates and rewards excellence, a positive attitude and integrity.

Basic Qualifications:

High school diploma or general education degree (GED)

1 year fleet, dealership, and/or technical school experience

Click here to apply: Rush Truck Centers Olathe