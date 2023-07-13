HIRING PEST CONTROL TECHNICIANS IN KANSAS CITY

Family-Owned for over 65 years

Flexible Hours working outdoors

$19/hour + benefits

Advancement opportunities

Job security

Benefits of working at Rottler Pest Solutions

APPLY TODAY

https://rottler.applicantpro.com/jobs/2891858.html

COMPANY HISTORY

Our Story

Since 1956, Rottler Pest Solutions has been servicing homes and businesses throughout St. Louis and Mid-Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas. As a third- generation, family-owned and operated company, Rottler has a reputation for personal service.

The team at Rottler Pest Solutions are the local experts in all things pest and lawn related. We know what issues are most likely to plague your home and have crafted custom services to address those needs. Check out our services and find the right solution for your pest control needs!

OUR MISSION

Rottler Pest Solutions is a third-generation company that has been growing since 1956. Our goal is to provide superior service and a steadfast commitment to exceeding our clients’ needs and expectations.

KEY DIFFERENTIATORS

Largest family-owned pest control company in MO

Top 100 Pest management companies in the nation since 2002

10 locations serving St. Louis, St. Charles, Wentzville, Fenton, Chesterfield, Columbia (MO), Springfield (MO), Joplin, Kansas City (MO and KS), western Illinois, and the metro-east surrounding areas.

Over 65 years in business

Avg tenure – 6 years – opportunity for growth

Competitive pay, company matched 401k, PTO, Comprehensive Benefits, and Life and Disability Insurance

SEE ALL OUR OPEN POSITIONS

https://rottler.applicantpro.com/jobopenings/