KCTV5/Gray Digital Media recognizes the challenge for employers to find talent within Kansas City and surrounding communities. KCTV5 & Gray Digital Media has been connecting consumers to goods and services but has seen an increased need in recruitment advertising over the past few years. Come learn how to best utilize the marketing purchase funnel to reach your target audience and create a desire for the best candidates to work for your company. We will show best practices and showcase specific creative and tactics that have worked attracting quality candidates.

Brian Allers is Senior Vice President, Business Development for TVB, the national trade association representing America’s local broadcast television industry. In his role with TVB, Brian works with local broadcast stations and ownership groups by traveling the country and presenting to advertisers on how to grow their business through the right allocation of their media dollar. Brian also spearheads TVB’s successful AE Training program and Sales Dashboard, TVB’s dedicated online sales resource. Brian handles the Midwest and West Coast Divisions for TVB and is on the road as much as 40 weeks out of the year.

Brian’s background includes over 20 years in marketing and advertising. Prior to joining TVB, Brian had successful stints at a number of local television stations owned by leading broadcast organizations including Meredith and Scripps.