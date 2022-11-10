Quest Diagnostics is hiring within their Lenexa, KS lab for positions ranging from entry level to experienced, with a wide range of benefits and training!

Currently seeking team members for the following positions:

· Specimen Processors

· Lab Assistants

· Medical Technologists

Why should YOU consider a career with Quest Diagnostics?

ü Day 1 Health Benefits for FT employees

ü Annual Bonus Opportunities

ü 401K matching

ü Tuition reimbursement for undergrad & graduate schools

ü Paid Time Off + 7 Paid Holidays

ü Career advancement opportunities

….and more!

About Quest Diagnostics

What we do:

We are an industry leader with a longstanding reputation for exceptional quality and stability in our market. We inspire action, illuminate answers, and advocate better health.

At Quest Diagnostics, we are dedicated to continuously improving patient health. We are the world’s leading provider of diagnostic testing, services, and information that patients and doctors rely on to make better healthcare decisions.

Each day, we impact the lives of millions, serving one in three American adults. Our continuous pursuit to discover and innovate enables us to create new solutions every day, many of which are now industry standards of care. Diagnostic tests influence about 66% of clinical decision making.

How we do it:

Quest Diagnostics employs nearly 49,000 employees ranging across hundreds of different locations, departments, functions, and roles. No matter what role one plays at Quest, every employee is committed to the same goal: improving human health. With a medical and scientific staff of more than 600 M.D.s and Ph.D.s, an extensive network of convenient patient locations, and a broad range of diagnostic products, we perform testing for approximately 550,000 patients every day, as well as provide information and services for physicians, employers, and insurers.

Quest values every employee and recognizes that our industry leadership is due in large part to the commitment and dedication of our talented team. What motivates employees most is the knowledge that their work contributes to improving human health, something our employees view with great pride and satisfaction.

