As part of Performance Food Group, Performance Foodservice offers the benefits of working for a nationwide company, while maintaining a local, family feel. As a leader in the foodservice industry, we provide passionate, hard-working associates with opportunities to grow their careers while helping the restaurants we love build their dreams. Our 10,000+ associates procure, sell, and deliver more than 125,000 different food and food-related products to restaurants throughout the country. We are inspired by food, invested in relationships, and offer an environment where you can thrive.

Performance Foodservice Kansas City in Lee’s Summit is seeking:

CDL Class A Delivery Driver – Lees Summit

Position Summary:

Class A CDL drivers efficiently deliver the right product to customer accounts in a courteous, professional, compliant, safe and timely manner. Drivers use a multitude of methods including manual lifting, use of two-wheel dolly, ramps, and/or carts in multi-temperature environments.

Position Responsibilities may include, but not limited to:

· Safe and professional operation of a commercial motor vehicle, including but not limited to: Combination vehicles, straight trucks, or other vehicles such as pick-up trucks and service vans with a GVWR or GCWR over 10,001 lbs.

· Complete pre-trip, in-route, and post-trip inspections of equipment.

· Ability to operate vehicles in congested areas with limited space and potential obstacles.

· Comply with all applicable Department of Transportation regulations including but not limited: Controlled Substances, Commercial Driver Licensing, Driver Qualification, CMV Operation, Hours of Service; CSA inspections and compliance, Vehicle Inspection and Maintenance, etc.

· Maintain an acceptable driving record in compliance with Department of Transportation Regulations.

· Utilize an on board computer to track hours of service.

· Provide exceptional customer service.

· Safely and accurately unload and deliver multi-temperature product to customers utilizing a variety of preferred methods including lift gates, carts, conveyers, hand trucks, and/or pallet jacks.

· Utilize barcode scanners at the point of delivery as required to verify delivered product.

· Pick up returned product as required.

· Accurately complete delivery and pick up paperwork.

· Maintain contact with Dispatch to receive delivery or pick up instructions or changes in scheduled deliveries or pick-ups.

· Maintain route plan as provided by Dispatch. Communicate to Dispatch any barriers to maintaining the route plan so any changes can be communicated to the customer.

· Maintain knowledge and comprehension of all applicable Department of Transportation regulations and Company policies through Company training and certifications.

· Observe all local, state and federal laws and ordinances.

· Perform all other duties as assigned

Benefits Include:

· Health Benefits Day 1

· Company Matched 401k

· Employee Stock Purchase Plan

· Generous Paid Time Off

· Education Assistance

· Purchasing Perks

· Unlimited Growth Opportunities and More!

Apply at:

https://jobs.performancefoodservice.com/job/14973698/cdl-class-a-delivery-driver-lees-summit-lees-summit-mo/

Performance Foodservice Kansas City in Lee’s Summit is also seeking:

CDL Class B Delivery Driver

https://jobs.performancefoodservice.com/job/14960268/cdl-class-b-delivery-driver-lees-summit-mo/

Call 816-246-0100 for more information.

www.performancefoodservice.com/kansascity

We are the Enablers - Click the view link below:

https://youtu.be/PyNljP_gP1w

Drive with Us – Click the video link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NtbuiFS00D0

Join our Warehouse – Click the video link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=waPwVmb8ttM