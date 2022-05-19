(Orange EV)

Orange EV is a rapidly growing leader in heavy-duty electric trucks having sold more than all of its competitors combined. Come join our team and make a difference for our customers, our company, the planet, and help revolutionize an entire industry! Be a part of the technology of the future.

· HEALTHCARE WITH NO PREMIUM COST AVAILABLE

· COMPETITIVE WAGES

· 401K WITH MATCHING

· SAVE THE WORLD!

Immediately Available Positions:

· Electrical Vehicle Assembly Technicians

· Welder

· Rear-Axle Mechanic

· Material Handlers/Utility Operators

· Software Engineer

· Electrical Engineering Manager

· Procurement Specialist

· Staff Accountant

· Senior Recruiting Specialist

· Internships available for Accounting and IT

(Orange EV Trucks)

Company Video

https://orangeev.com/company-info/

Learn more and apply at www.orangeev.com/careers or send your resume to careers@orangeev.com.

Orange EV takes the matter of our employees’ health very seriously. With regards to COVID 19, we ask that all future employees be vaccinated. This ensures the continued well-being of our employees and customers, as well as keeping our business flowing successfully. Candidates currently unvaccinated must receive their first vaccine within one (1) week of employment and the second dose within one (1) month to continue employment with Orange EV.

For details and job descriptions, visit our website or send us an email.

Website: www.orangeev.com Email: careers@orangeev.com

Orange EV is an Equal Opportunity Employer and seeks diversity in candidates for employment.

EEO Employer W/M/Vet/Disabled/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity