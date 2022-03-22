(Northwest Community Services)

Careers at Northwest Community Services

Northwest Community Services is accepting applications from motivated, flexible, dependable and patient individuals who want to be part of a positive team environment providing residential and intensive behavioral supports to individuals who have a developmental disability. We have homes in the Independence, Marshall and Higginsville area. Positions are being offered, starting out at $15 per hour, with shift differential paid for 2nd and 3rd shifts. Excellent State of Missouri employment benefits available. High school diploma or GED .Drug Free Workplace/Pre-employment screenings are required. Equal Opportunity Employer.

Apply Today At:

mocareers.mo.gov and use key word NWCS

or call 660-831-3057.

Why work with us?

Make more than a salary. Make a difference.

Be part of a team of proud, committed public servants at the State of Missouri. The work we do is lasting. We protect families, communities and natural resources. We educate the next generation. We build the Missouri of tomorrow while ensuring a strong foundation today.

If you want a job that transforms lives, including your own, then there is a place for you with the State of Missouri. No matter where you are in your career—entry level or mature professional—we will challenge and help you grow.

