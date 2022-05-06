Insurance Sales Agent
Insurance Sales Agent
As a Mylo Sales Agent, you will advise prospects on their choices among multiple personal lines and/or small commercial insurance options, make recommendations and turn prospects into clients. Our ideal team member will demonstrate not only a high level of professionalism but will also have the ability to embrace our culture and fast-paced environment and the flexibility to adapt easily to changing priorities.
Our ideal candidate will:
- Have a passionate desire to work harder and smarter
- Be skilled at following up with pre-qualified leads who are already looking (No Cold Calling! Great news – right?)
- Effectively connect with prospective clients on the telephone to help them match their insurance needs with the right coverage
- Successfully navigate technology
- Demonstrate quick thinking, intuitive and resourceful client problem solving sales skills
- Communicate in a positive manner and contribute to a collaborative, fun work environment
- Thrive on making a positive impression on our prospects and clients
Requirements:
- Ability to earn a property & casualty insurance license
- Aptitude to excel with phone-based sales
- Highly proficient in computer technology and Microsoft Office software
- Demonstrate professional, tactful negotiation and persuasion skills to achieve goals and deadlines
- Contagiously upbeat attitude
The benefits of Mylo
- Competitive compensation
- Outstanding benefits package including health, dental and vision
- 401(k) with match and immediate vesting
- Associate discount on home and auto insurance
- Free financial coaching through Principal
- Wellness program (incentives and services for healthy living)
- Feedback culture through OfficeVibe weekly survey
