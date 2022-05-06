Insurance Sales Agent

As a Mylo Sales Agent, you will advise prospects on their choices among multiple personal lines and/or small commercial insurance options, make recommendations and turn prospects into clients. Our ideal team member will demonstrate not only a high level of professionalism but will also have the ability to embrace our culture and fast-paced environment and the flexibility to adapt easily to changing priorities.

Our ideal candidate will:

· Have a passionate desire to work harder and smarter

· Be skilled at following up with pre-qualified leads who are already looking (No Cold Calling! Great news – right?)

· Effectively connect with prospective clients on the telephone to help them match their insurance needs with the right coverage

· Successfully navigate technology

· Demonstrate quick thinking, intuitive and resourceful client problem solving sales skills

· Communicate in a positive manner and contribute to a collaborative, fun work environment

· Thrive on making a positive impression on our prospects and clients

Requirements:

· Ability to earn a property & casualty insurance license

· Aptitude to excel with phone-based sales

· Highly proficient in computer technology and Microsoft Office software

· Demonstrate professional, tactful negotiation and persuasion skills to achieve goals and deadlines

· Contagiously upbeat attitude

The benefits of Mylo

· Competitive compensation

· Outstanding benefits package including health, dental and vision

· 401(k) with match and immediate vesting

· Associate discount on home and auto insurance

· Free financial coaching through Principal

· Wellness program (incentives and services for healthy living)

Apply Online At:

https://choosemylo.com/careers

To learn more about Mylo, visit:

https://choosemylo.com/our-story

Learn more and apply online at:

https://choosemylo.com/careers

Insurance Sales Agent

As a Mylo Sales Agent, you will advise prospects on their choices among multiple personal lines and/or small commercial insurance options, make recommendations and turn prospects into clients. Our ideal team member will demonstrate not only a high level of professionalism but will also have the ability to embrace our culture and fast-paced environment and the flexibility to adapt easily to changing priorities.

Our ideal candidate will:

  • Have a passionate desire to work harder and smarter
  • Be skilled at following up with pre-qualified leads who are already looking (No Cold Calling! Great news – right?)
  • Effectively connect with prospective clients on the telephone to help them match their insurance needs with the right coverage
  • Successfully navigate technology
  • Demonstrate quick thinking, intuitive and resourceful client problem solving sales skills
  • Communicate in a positive manner and contribute to a collaborative, fun work environment
  • Thrive on making a positive impression on our prospects and clients

Requirements:

  • Ability to earn a property & casualty insurance license
  • Aptitude to excel with phone-based sales
  • Highly proficient in computer technology and Microsoft Office software
  • Demonstrate professional, tactful negotiation and persuasion skills to achieve goals and deadlines
  • Contagiously upbeat attitude

The benefits of Mylo

  • Competitive compensation
  • Outstanding benefits package including health, dental and vision
  • 401(k) with match and immediate vesting
  • Associate discount on home and auto insurance
  • Free financial coaching through Principal
  • Wellness program (incentives and services for healthy living)
  • Feedback culture through OfficeVibe weekly survey

Apply Online At:

https://choosemylo.com/careers

To learn more about Mylo, visit:

https://choosemylo.com/our-story