We are the heart and soul of farm ranch and home!

At Mid-States people really are the most important asset and we show our appreciation by providing great health benefits, generous paid time off, year-end profit sharing, and more. We work hard to cultivate a positive culture and foster a safe, fun-filled work environment!

Mid-States is now hiring for Full-Time team members at our Lee’s Summit Distribution Center! Positions include:

Warehouse Associates

Material Handlers

Case Pickers

Benefits:

The following list of benefits are only available to Full-Time positions .

10 Paid Holidays (Dist. Center is closed)

Paid Time Off (PTO) starts accruing from day 1 and is available for use after 90 days

Employer pays 85% of health and dental premiums for employee only and family coverage when enrolled in the base plan

Employer HSA Contributions for eligible health plans

Flexible Spending Accounts (General Medical, Limited Purpose, and Dependent Care Reimbursement)

Optional Vision Coverage

Employer paid Term Life and AD&D Coverage and Long Term Disability

401(k) with company match and profit sharing (upon meeting eligibility requirements)

Learn more and apply online at:

https://msdist.com/careers/

About Mid-States:

Established in 1954, Mid-States Distributing Company, Inc. (“Mid-States”) is the leading Farm, Ranch and Home Retail Cooperative. Our cooperative consists of 34 independent, privately held, financially sound Farm, Ranch & Home retailers (“Members”) who are committed and loyal to their fellow Members and the betterment of all. The Members have approximately 650+ retail store locations throughout the United States and Canada generating over $7 billion of annual retail sales. Our Members merchandise items such as agriculture parts & supplies, petroleum products, tools & hardware, pet food, lawn & garden, animal health supplies, apparel & footwear, sporting goods as well as other products for the Farm, Ranch and Home.

To learn more about Mid-States, visit: