Mid-States is now hiring for Full-Time team members at our Lee’s Summit Distribution Center! Positions include:
- Warehouse Associates
- Material Handlers
- Case Pickers
Benefits:
The following list of benefits are only available to Full-Time positions.
- 10 Paid Holidays (Dist. Center is closed)
- Paid Time Off (PTO) starts accruing from day 1 and is available for use after 90 days
- Employer pays 85% of health and dental premiums for employee only and family coverage when enrolled in the base plan
- Employer HSA Contributions for eligible health plans
- Flexible Spending Accounts (General Medical, Limited Purpose, and Dependent Care Reimbursement)
- Optional Vision Coverage
- Employer paid Term Life and AD&D Coverage and Long Term Disability
- 401(k) with company match and profit sharing (upon meeting eligibility requirements)
About Mid-States:
Established in 1954, Mid-States Distributing Company, Inc. (“Mid-States”) is the leading Farm, Ranch and Home Retail Cooperative. Our cooperative consists of 34 independent, privately held, financially sound Farm, Ranch & Home retailers (“Members”) who are committed and loyal to their fellow Members and the betterment of all. The Members have approximately 650+ retail store locations throughout the United States and Canada generating over $7 billion of annual retail sales. Our Members merchandise items such as agriculture parts & supplies, petroleum products, tools & hardware, pet food, lawn & garden, animal health supplies, apparel & footwear, sporting goods as well as other products for the Farm, Ranch and Home.
