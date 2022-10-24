Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

We are the heart and soul of farm ranch and home!

At Mid-States people really are the most important asset and we show our appreciation by providing great health benefits, generous paid time off, year-end profit sharing, and more. We work hard to cultivate a positive culture and foster a safe, fun-filled work environment!

Mid-States is now hiring for Full-Time team members at our Lee’s Summit Distribution Center! Positions include:

  • Warehouse Associates
  • Material Handlers
  • Case Pickers

Benefits:

The following list of benefits are only available to Full-Time positions.

  • 10 Paid Holidays (Dist. Center is closed)
  • Paid Time Off (PTO) starts accruing from day 1 and is available for use after 90 days
  • Employer pays 85% of health and dental premiums for employee only and family coverage when enrolled in the base plan
  • Employer HSA Contributions for eligible health plans
  • Flexible Spending Accounts (General Medical, Limited Purpose, and Dependent Care Reimbursement)
  • Optional Vision Coverage
  • Employer paid Term Life and AD&D Coverage and Long Term Disability
  • 401(k) with company match and profit sharing (upon meeting eligibility requirements)

Learn more and apply online at:

https://msdist.com/careers/

About Mid-States:

Established in 1954, Mid-States Distributing Company, Inc. (“Mid-States”) is the leading Farm, Ranch and Home Retail Cooperative. Our cooperative consists of 34 independent, privately held, financially sound Farm, Ranch & Home retailers (“Members”) who are committed and loyal to their fellow Members and the betterment of all. The Members have approximately 650+ retail store locations throughout the United States and Canada generating over $7 billion of annual retail sales. Our Members merchandise items such as agriculture parts & supplies, petroleum products, tools & hardware, pet food, lawn & garden, animal health supplies, apparel & footwear, sporting goods as well as other products for the Farm, Ranch and Home.

To learn more about Mid-States, visit:

About Mid-States - Mid-States Distributing (msdist.com)