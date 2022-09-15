We’re Hiring in De Soto, Kansas!

We are doing meaningful work at our De Soto manufacturing facility which features end-to-end manufacturing of vaccine and biologic products for animal health.

Our benefits:

Medical/Dental available on date of hire

Retirement income benefits, pension plan & 401(k)

Annual performance bonus

Paid time off: minimum 15 days vacation and 16 company holidays

Paid parental leave, up to 12 weeks

Tuition assistance

Featured Jobs: