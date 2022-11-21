Lynn’s Heavy Hauling is NOW HIRING for Class A CDL Drivers!

We haul oversize/overweight and legal loads of construction equipment from Iowa to stores in KS, MO, IA, NE and occasionally other Midwestern States. We run only Kenworth and Peterbilt Trucks that are driver assigned. We may occasionally ask for flexibility to haul equipment for our local customers within Kansas City limits and surrounding areas.

Seeking 2 candidates who can:

1. Plan their routes and utilize their hours efficiently

2. Complete documentation for mileage, fuel and permit expenses

3. Inspect truck and trailer daily to ensure public safety and proper vehicle maintenance.

Candidates must have:

At least 2 years of verifiable Class A CDL driving experience

And be at least 25 years of age

Why should YOU consider a career with Lynn’s Heavy Hauling?

Great Pay

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

1-week paid vacation after 1 year

Simple IRA matching up to 3%

Drivers earn 25% of the line hauls, which increases to 27% after 3 years with the company

Home every weekend

….and more!

APPLY TODAY!

In Person:

Lynn’s Heavy Hauling, LLC 22780 College Blvd, Olathe, KS 66061-8766

By Phone:

913-393-3863

By Email:

contact@lynnshh.com

About Lynn’s Heavy Hauling

At Lynn’s Heavy Hauling, “moving the equipment that builds progress” has been our mission since 1995. The same principles that brought us from operating one truck out of our home, to managing thirteen trucks today, still hold true. We make every customer feel as if they are our only customer, while providing high quality service at a fair and reasonable price. We treat each customer’s equipment as if it’s our own, and this truly sets Lynn’s Heavy Hauling apart from all the rest.

Our people, the operators of our trucks, embody the soul of the company with their drive and common sense approach. Lynn’s Heavy Hauling is always ready to lend a helping hand and greet you with a smile.

Call us today with your heavy hauling needs and let us become your choice in moving your equipment with professionalism and care.

To learn more, visit:

http://www.lynnshh.com/about-us/