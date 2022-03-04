(LSI Staffing)

If you are looking for a career opportunity with great wages, benefits, and paid time off come apply with LSI Staffing today! We have tons of openings in the Olathe and Edgerton areas both full-time and part time!

Need to make your own schedule, we got you! Need to work overtime, we got you too!

Pay rates range from $15/hr - $16.75/hr for 1st and 2nd shifts for warehouses packing, unloading, and palletizing.

Benefits include health insurance, holiday pay, paid time off and more!

Sign up for these Olathe area jobs at our KCK office

710 Simpson Ave.

Kansas City, KS 66101

(located on 7th St and Central next to El Padrino)

Or give us a call at 913-717-4048

To see all our open positions, visit www.lsistaffing.com.