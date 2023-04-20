With a network of nearly 200 branches, Loomis armored transportation, cash management centers, and cash inventory vaults keep cash flowing throughout financial institutions and retail businesses across the US. Loomis prides itself on providing employees with opportunities for career advancement and job satisfaction. In fact, many of our company’s managers, vice presidents, and corporate executives started out in the branches as driver/guards and tellers. Our work can be challenging, but the thousands who have stayed with our company for decades will tell you that if you have the desire to learn and the drive to succeed, Loomis is the place to be. Come join our team!

Our Kansas City, Kansas location has openings for:

ARMED DRIVER GUARD

$18.00/hr. (Military, Fireman, Police pay will apply - DOE) OT will be applied after 40 hours!! Starting July 1, 2023, there will be a $1.00/hr. increase to the current advertised rate.

Job Description

As an Armored Driver Guard, you work with your team to ensure the safe and secure pickup and delivery of cash, coin, and valuables.

Responsibilities

Drive automatic armored vehicles and other vehicles on designated routes servicing customer locations

Service ATMs and Smart Safes

Service customer stops, including delivering customer change orders and picking up deposits.

Load/unload vehicle cargo including multiple bags and boxes of coins

Count items, record, and sign for cargo items

Other duties as assigned by management

Requirements

At least 21 years of age

At least a 3-year driving record

Ability to obtain Medical Examiners Certificate via US Department of Transportation approved

Valid firearms permit or ability to pass applicable firearms requirements may be required

** Loomis will pay for security and firearms qualifications, licensing and permitting.

Working Conditions

Full-time schedule potentially consisting of an average 40 to 50 hours/week, with minimum of 5 days during a 6-day period. Occasional weekend work

Approximately 90-95 percent of work performed in air-conditioned vehicle within individual compartments (front and rear)

Essential Duties/Job Qualifications As part of the qualification process for the Armed Driver Guard position, a Human Performance Evaluation (HPE) is required. This evaluation requires successful completion of testing in the following areas: Lift:

25lbs vertical lift from 10 inches to 66 inches from the floor (1X)

Lift-Carry:

18lbs vertical lift from 1 inch to 44 inches from the floor, and horizontally transfer 15ft (4X)

18lbs vertical lift from 10 inches to 36 inches from the floor and horizontally transfer 300ft (1X)

50lbs vertical lift from 10 inches to 36 inches from the floor and horizontally transfer 2ft (2X)

Push-Pull:

Horizontally transfer 47lbs of force on a sled (single, non-dominant arm), a distance of 1ft (2X)

Repetitive Coupling:

Squeeze Jamar Hand Dynamometer requiring forces up to 30lbs / both right & left hands (4X)

Climb:

Ascend / Descend a step with heights of 16. 21 & 24 inches from the floor (10X)

Benefits

Loomis offers one of the most comprehensive employees benefit packages in the industry, which includes:

Vacation and Sick Time (PTO) as well as Paid Holidays

Health & Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

401(k) Plan

Basic Life Insurance Plan

Voluntary Life Insurance Plan

Flexible Spending and Health Savings Account

Dependent Care Account

Industry leading Training and Development

Loomis is an equal opportunity employer. EEO AA M/F/Vet/Disability. Drug Free Workplace. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to their race, color, religion, national origin, sex, protected veteran status or disability.

For this job and more, visit http://work4loomis.com/