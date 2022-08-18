Lineage Logistics, the world’s largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions is hiring team members for our brand-new automated warehouse in Olathe, KS!

Offering starting wages from $20-$22/hour based on experience.

All newly hired hourly warehouse team members will be eligible for a $1,000 sign on bonus.

Shifts that fall between 6am Friday and 6am Monday are eligible for a “Weekend Premium” of $1.00 added to your base hourly wage.

As a Lineage team member, we aim to provide everything you and your family need to thrive. That’s why we offer competitive compensation, paid time off, 401k, skills training, and development opportunities to grow your career with us!

Who We Are:

Why Lineage?

We are reimagining the world’s food supply chain by preserving, protecting, and optimizing the distribution of food. Innovative technology, streamlined operations and a global network of facilities combine to form one of the world’s most dynamic companies in temperature-controlled logistics. We are Lineage, and we help feed the world.

Do work that matters.

Working at Lineage is not just a job – it’s an opportunity to innovate and put your mark on how food moves from the farm to dinner tables around the world. As a member of our team, you can be a critical link in the food supply chain. This purpose drives everything we do in our organization, from the warehouse floor to the corner office. The work we do is noble, and our team members are passionate about the impact they make every day.

Join a team that leads with values. Liking the people you work with is just as important as liking the actual work you’re doing. By joining Lineage, you become a part of the family on Day One. We value you for who you are and challenge you to do your best work every day. Our six values help guide how we behave and define what we hold most important: Safe, Trust, Respect, Innovation, Bold, Servant Leadership. We all play a position that is key to the company’s success.

Enjoy strong pay and benefits.

